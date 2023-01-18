Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.8 %

LANDM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

