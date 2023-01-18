Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Holdings Raised by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

