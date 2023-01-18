Golem (GLM) Market Capitalization Tops $217.46 Million

Golem (GLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. Golem has a market cap of $217.46 million and approximately $68.78 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 85.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00422360 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,192.60 or 0.29646533 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00776201 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.