Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) vs. Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Financial Contrast

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Sphere 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.39 -$44.48 million ($4.20) -0.23 Sphere 3D $3.72 million 7.82 -$17.29 million ($1.33) -0.34

Sphere 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenidge Generation. Sphere 3D is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenidge Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -121.19% -14.49% -6.40% Sphere 3D -1,556.12% -43.40% -34.83%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Greenidge Generation and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 1 0 1 0 2.00 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 665.38%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Sphere 3D on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered Fairfield, CT.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, it offers self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

