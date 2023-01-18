Guild of Guardians Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $19.71 million and approximately $345,698.59 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

