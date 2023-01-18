GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of GX Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 239,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,015,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

GX Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GXII traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 127,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,049. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

About GX Acquisition Corp. II

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.