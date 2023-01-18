GXChain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,936.88 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002073 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $32.27 million and approximately $4,936.88 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GXChain has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009011 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004661 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006161 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

