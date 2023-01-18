Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys 3,435 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.51. 26,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $154.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.01.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

