Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 482.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.71. 110,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,345. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $107.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

