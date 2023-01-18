Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 12,123 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.56. 102,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $112.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

