Hamilton Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 6.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.43. 27,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,947. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

