Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Hammond Power Solutions stock traded up 0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 17.67. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is 13.60. Hammond Power Solutions has a twelve month low of 9.53 and a twelve month high of 18.03.

Hammond Power Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells custom electrical engineered magnetics, standard electrical dry-types, cast resins, liquid filled transformers, and wound magnetic products for electrical and electronic industries. The company offers autotransformers, buck-boost transformers, control transformers, distribution transformers, drive isolation transformers, encapsulated transformers, furnace transformers, multi-pulse transformers, pad mounted transformers, regulating transformers, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations.

