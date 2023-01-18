Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Given New $58.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.65. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

