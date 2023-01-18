Hansa Investment Company Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HANGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HAN opened at GBX 180 ($2.20) on Wednesday. Hansa Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 166 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.67 ($2.67). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 179.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 180.67. The company has a market capitalization of £216 million and a PE ratio of 1,125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

