Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 530 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.00.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $571.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $612.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $578.61 and a 200 day moving average of $547.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

