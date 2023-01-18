Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 593.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $12,148,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 55.9% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $184.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

