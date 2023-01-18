Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.76 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,531.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,571.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,455.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,309.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

