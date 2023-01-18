Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 725.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 59,410 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $125.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.01.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.