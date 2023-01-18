Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $197.62 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $199.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.82. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.14.

About CDW



CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.



