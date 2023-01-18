Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,496 shares of company stock worth $6,457,630 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $226.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $191.00 and a 52-week high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

