Harvest Finance Market Cap Hits $22.63 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.63 million and $1.53 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $33.22 or 0.00158605 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

