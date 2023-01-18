Hedera 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $73.60 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $73.60 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00076714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00056105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00024083 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,211,909,191 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,211,909,240.791462 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05483577 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $29,865,095.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

