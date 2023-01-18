Hedera Trading Up 20% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $75.59 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00076887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00056644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00024349 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,211,909,191 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,211,909,240.791462 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05483577 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $29,865,095.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

