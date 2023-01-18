Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Down 70.9% in December

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the December 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of HESAY traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $178.65. 34,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,758. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HESAY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,525.00 ($1,657.61) to €1,574.00 ($1,710.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,350.00 ($1,467.39) to €1,390.00 ($1,510.87) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,440.40.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

