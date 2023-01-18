HEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.68 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $12.24 billion and approximately $11.68 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
About HEX
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
