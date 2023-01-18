HEX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $15.34 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, HEX has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $15.34 billion and $4.44 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
HEX Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
