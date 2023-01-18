Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 114.9% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Holcim Stock Up 2.2 %

HCMLY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. 21,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. Holcim has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HCMLY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

