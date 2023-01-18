holoride Price Hits $0.0642 on Top Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, holoride has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $30.86 million and approximately $121,778.30 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.33 or 0.07447351 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00080212 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06326344 USD and is up 6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $120,693.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.