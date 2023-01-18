Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Hits $1.55 on Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77.57 million and approximately $36.70 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00007425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00430411 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,314.51 or 0.30211664 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00764245 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.77878375 USD and is up 4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $31,534,737.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

