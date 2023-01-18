Hooked Protocol Price Tops $1.55 on Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $77.44 million and approximately $37.64 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00007471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.77878375 USD and is up 4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $31,534,737.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

