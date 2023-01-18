Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 46,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 36.6% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 313,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,852 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 233.3% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $171.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

