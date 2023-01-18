Hoylecohen LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 253.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $258.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.