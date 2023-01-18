HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 700 Price Target at UBS Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 700 ($8.54) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.40) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 625 ($7.63) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.52) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.21) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 695.50 ($8.49).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 591.20 ($7.21) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 512.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 509.74. The firm has a market cap of £118.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1,231.67. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 598 ($7.30).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($233,947.22).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

