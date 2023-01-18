Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) received a €52.00 ($56.52) target price from equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($62.83) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($60.87) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €59.44 ($64.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.97. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a 1 year high of €59.12 ($64.26).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

