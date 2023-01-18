Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 36,500 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.69. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $30.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

