Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.74.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

