Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 62,000 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,252,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after buying an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after buying an additional 375,053 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,392,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,392,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 0.1 %

AOSL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

AOSL opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $861.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.43.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 57.04%. The business had revenue of $208.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.