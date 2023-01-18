Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 198.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 135.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

KMB stock opened at $136.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average is $129.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

