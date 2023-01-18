Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading

