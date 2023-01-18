Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of WGO opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

