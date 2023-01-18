Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) were down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.29. Approximately 1,664,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,538,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on HUT. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 13.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 9.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$415.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
