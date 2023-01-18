Hxro Price Reaches $0.0974 (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Hxro token can currently be bought for about $0.0974 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $41.75 million and approximately $2,156.62 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

