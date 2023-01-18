iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Down 4%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 396,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 395,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

iMetal Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$9.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

