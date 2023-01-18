Independent Bank (INDB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, January 19th.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $81.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Independent Bank has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $91.65.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Independent Bank by 14.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Independent Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 9.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 325.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 60,934 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.