Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Down 91.7% in December

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Innovative Food Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IVFH remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. 27,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,270. Innovative Food has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.
Innovative Food Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Food (IVFH)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.