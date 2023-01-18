Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Down 91.7% in December

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Innovative Food Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVFH remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. 27,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,270. Innovative Food has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

Innovative Food Company Profile

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

