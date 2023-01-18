Insider Buying: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Buys 3,900 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) insider Morguard Corporation bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$20,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,749,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$72,870,950.80.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Morguard Corporation bought 400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$2,120.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Morguard Corporation purchased 61,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,925.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Morguard Corporation acquired 4,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$21,630.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Morguard Corporation bought 5,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,245.62.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Morguard Corporation purchased 27,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,648.73.

Shares of TSE:MRT.UN traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.13 million and a PE ratio of 6.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.14. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$5.92.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

