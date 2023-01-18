Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ALHC stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 948,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.22%. Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.
