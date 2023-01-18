Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 948,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.22%. Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Read More

