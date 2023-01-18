Insider Selling: Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) CEO Sells 17,346 Shares of Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at $279,727.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. 758,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,399. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.58). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.59% and a negative return on equity of 171.23%. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,082,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,599,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

