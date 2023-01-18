Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells 36,191 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,013,709.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,084.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Jennifer Tejada sold 20,494 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $574,856.70.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,033. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. Analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,527,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,614,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

