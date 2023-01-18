Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insignia Systems Price Performance

Insignia Systems stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.88. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 171.30% and a net margin of 52.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

